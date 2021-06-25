Early Childhood is Critical to Recovery: Utilizing Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to Support Vulnerable Children and Families
On May 10, 2021 the Treasury Department released its Interim Final Rule on how cities, towns and villages across the country can use the more than $65 billion in direct funding. The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds are intended to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild a stronger, and more equitable economy as the country recovers. Local governments have substantial flexibility to use these funds to address local needs—including support for households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest hit by the crisis.www.nlc.org