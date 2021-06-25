Estimates of leaf size set to get closer to reality
How big is a leaf? It’s an important question as leaf size affects many properties, such as its ability to capture light in shade or susceptibility to herbivores. It might seem a simple task to find out, but leaf size data has been catalogued for only around 8% of species. Schrader and colleague note that for many other species, there are taxonomic descriptions. They have developed a new technique for estimating leaf area based on length, width and, because leaves are not rectangular, a description of the shape.www.botany.one