Missoula, MT

Impromptu Pride Parade and Festivities Today

By Angel
Posted by 
Alt 101.5
Alt 101.5
 15 days ago
We've been keeping you informed of all of the great Pride Month activities happening throughout Western Montana and one more has just popped up! All are welcome to join an impromptu Pride parade starting at 11 a.m. today at the Union Club Bar & Grill. It's a "no permit" parade, so it's more of a "sidewalk march." Dress up and bring your signs, flags, and whatever makes you feel proud of who you are! The march will conclude at the XXXX's.

Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

