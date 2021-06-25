Impromptu Pride Parade and Festivities Today
We've been keeping you informed of all of the great Pride Month activities happening throughout Western Montana and one more has just popped up! All are welcome to join an impromptu Pride parade starting at 11 a.m. today at the Union Club Bar & Grill. It's a "no permit" parade, so it's more of a "sidewalk march." Dress up and bring your signs, flags, and whatever makes you feel proud of who you are! The march will conclude at the XXXX's.alternativemissoula.com