UPDATE: Stephens Starts Sunnova (NOVA) at Overweight, 'Expect Future Market Share Capture'

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced a planned 7% increase in the regular quarterly common dividend from $0.45 per share to $0.48 per share, following the completion of the 2021 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) process. This increase would take effect in the third quarter of 2021. Truist's dividends are subject to approval by its board of directors, and the third quarter dividend will be considered by the Truist board at its upcoming meeting.