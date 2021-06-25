NEO: The World Ends With You Receives a Demo
Today, the Playstation Blog announced that NEO: The World Ends With You would be receiving a free demo on PSN. The game is a prequel to the original The World Ends With You, a 2007 Nintendo DS game that sold poorly on launch but amassed a cult following due to its unique art style, sense of fashion, and recreation of the famous Shibuya scramble crossing, known as one of the largest intersections in the world. The original offered a unique look at downtown Tokyo from Tetsuya Nomura and his team at Square Enix, and this long-awaited new entry will attempt to do the same. The game will be releasing later this summer at the end of July.attackofthefanboy.com