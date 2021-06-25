Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

NEO: The World Ends With You Receives a Demo

By Tess Smith
attackofthefanboy.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the Playstation Blog announced that NEO: The World Ends With You would be receiving a free demo on PSN. The game is a prequel to the original The World Ends With You, a 2007 Nintendo DS game that sold poorly on launch but amassed a cult following due to its unique art style, sense of fashion, and recreation of the famous Shibuya scramble crossing, known as one of the largest intersections in the world. The original offered a unique look at downtown Tokyo from Tetsuya Nomura and his team at Square Enix, and this long-awaited new entry will attempt to do the same. The game will be releasing later this summer at the end of July.

attackofthefanboy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tetsuya Nomura
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The World Ends With You#The Playstation Blog#Psn#Nintendo Ds#Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Nintendo
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Worldvooks.net

Aussie Bargain Roundup: Neo: The World Ends With You

July is absolutely packed with Nintendo Switch games, and NEO: The World Ends with You is apart of that pack. After teases of new games, mobile spin offs and rough ports – finally a sequel to the DS classic – The World Ends With You. We’ve played it already, and have a massive in-depth preview.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Indie RPG Eden Falling Ends Its Demo Period With Almost 4000 Downloads

The Steam Next Festival has been a veritable treasure trove of free demos for indie titles of all sizes, from the post-apocalyptic city-builder Terra Nil to the open-world adventure Sable. However, one of the big winners from the event was Razor Edges Games’ indie RPG title Eden Falling, which ended the Steam Next Fest with nearly 4,000 downloads.
Video GamesComicBook

NEO: The World Ends with You Reveals How Long the Game Will Take to Beat

NEO: The World Ends With You is set to release next month, but those interested in the game might want to know how long it will last. In a new interview with 4Gamer (translated by Nintendo Everything), Square Enix's Hiroyuki Ito and Tatsuya Kando revealed some interesting information about the game, and its potential length. Ito told the outlet that he expects players will take about 50 hours to reach "the ending alone." That would make for a meaty RPG experience by itself, but it seems that there will be a significant amount of additional content that should make the experience last much longer.
Video GamesGotGame

Preview | NEO: The World Ends With You

Now that the NEO: The World Ends With You demo has been out for a few days, we’ve had a chance to gather some initial opinions of the game. The demo consists of the first two chapters of the game with progress carrying over to the full release. While some features have yet to be unlocked, the demo shows a lot of promise for the upcoming RPG. The sequel features a similar plotline to the first, but with a new cast of characters. This time you’ll be following Rindo and his best friend Fret. Unfortunately, Rindo hasn’t shown much personality yet. Hopefully he gets his time to shine later in the game. Fret however, is a fun and energetic character, giving me hopes for future party members later in the game.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Is Arceus Coming to Pokémon GO?

Over the last five years a lot of the more popular Legendary creatures have come to Pokémon GO but not Arceus, the god of all Pokémon. This hugely popular and extremely powerful character has eluded players, even as later generations saw their legendaries added to the game. But with Pokémon GO Fest 2021 just around the corner, hints have started to arrive that have players excited. So, is Arceus coming to Pokémon GO?
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Tropico: The People’s Demo’ from Feral Interactive Lets You Sample the First Campaign Mission and Sandbox Mode of ‘Tropico’ on Android

Feral Interactive brought a fantastic version of Tropico ($11.99) to mobile with superb controls. If you’ve never played a Tropico game before, read my review of the initial version. Following that iPad release, Tropico eventually got an iPhone version through a universal update and hit Android. A full expansion was added to both iOS and Android for free in the form of the Absolute Power expansion. Today, Feral Interactive have released Tropico: The People’s Demo for Android letting you sample the first campaign mission and sandbox mode. Watch the Tropico: The People’s Demo Android trailer below:
Video Gamestheyoungfolks.com

‘Sable’ Demo Presents A Zelda-Like Indie That Could Redefine Open-World Games

Billowing sand, gorgeous line art, and ethereal music are features that are hard to find in games in 2021, but in the upcoming indie game Sable, these features combine to create an experience that is both familiar and entirely new. Reminiscent of your favorite exploration games, Sable is a puzzle adventure game with refreshing mechanics and a unique story that has players recalling the beloved Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for Nintendo Switch, but unlike its other clones in the industry, Sable stands apart from the rest through its artistic vision and its determination for calm, puzzle-based gameplay. The art style is best articulated as influenced by the serene landscapes of Studio Ghibli and the light tonality of the works by comic artist Jean “Moebius” Giraud (Blueberry, Incal). If you haven’t stumbled across one of the stunning gifs showing off this game yet, allow me to introduce you to one of the most promising indie games releasing in 2021.
Video GamesSiliconera

FFXIV Endwalker Benchmark Program Will Release This Weekend

The Final Fantasy XIV 14-hour Broadcast is underway, and its Letter from the Producer Live LXV dropped information about the expansion. Namely, it’s concerning a tool people can use to prepare for it. The FFXIV Endwalker Benchmark program will release on July 11, 2021. In addition, there’s a new trailer people can watch to prepare.
Video Gameswccftech.com

NEO: The World Ends With You New Screenshots Confirm Max Number of Party Members, God Tier Pins and More

New NEO: The World Ends With You screenshots have been shared online today, providing some new details on the game's combat mechanics and more. The new screenshots, which have been shared online by Japanese website 4Gamer, confirm that a maximum of six different characters can be brought in battle. It has also been confirmed that there will be a special tier of pins called the God tier, which will include extremely powerful pins. To balance things out, however, only a set amount God tier pins can be equipped at the same time.
Video GamesGamespot

Final Fantasy 16 May Skip TGS 2021, But Story Is Finished And English VO Almost Done

During the latest Final Fantasy 14 Live Letter from the Producer stream, a few new details about the next mainline entry in the series came out from producer Naoki Yoshida. The team has finished the main story scenario for Final Fantasy 16 and the English voiceovers are almost done being recorded. Unfortunately, Yoshida-san also said it's likely that Final Fantasy 16 will not make an appearance at Tokyo Game Show 2021. (TGS 2021 is scheduled to take place from September 30 to October 3.)
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Tigrex

Obtaining a Tigrex egg in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin will be a hard challenge. Tigrex will most likely be the first Royal Monster you encounter, that or Monoblos, and can be seen peacefully sleeping in the land of Alcala, the second region of the game. If you wake it up though and face it in combat, peaceful is not what you would describe this Monster.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Receives Updated Cover Art for Next Gen Release

CD Projekt Red has revealed the brand new cover art for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s next-generation release for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Geralt’s face seems to have changed a bit in the cover art when compared to the original that was released for the PS4/Xbox One versions of the game. In addition to the cover art, it was also revealed that DLC inspired by the Netflix Original Series would also be included as part of the upgrade, with more details coming soon. As for what is all a part of this Netflix DLC, we do not know at this time, however, guesses such as armor modeled after the live-action series seem pretty likely to be a part of the DLC.
Video GamesGamespot

FFXIV Endwalker Gameplay Benchmark Shows Off New Content From The Expansion

If you want a bigger tease for what's to come in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, the upcoming expansion to the critically acclaimed MMORPG, you got one through the newly revealed PC benchmark sequence. During the latest Live Letter from the Producer, Square Enix showed off the benchmark which contains snippets from new zones and battles from Endwalker and have some story implications for the expansion. The benchmark will be made available to PC users on July 11. You can watch it in the video below.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Final Fantasy XIV is now free to returning players for a limited time

Final Fantasy XIV is getting its biggest buzz in years – and following the response to Shadowbringers, that’s saying something. Prominent MMO streamers are jumping in, disappointed WoW players are switching over, and the game is setting new player records on platforms like Steam. A big chunk of FFXIV is free for new players, but what if you’re coming back from a long absence? Square Enix has something in mind there, too.
Comicswccftech.com

Interview With SaGa Director Akitoshi Kawazu: SaGa Frontier 2, Romancing SaGa, Future of the Series

In the recent leadup of Square-Enix's recent releases of Legend of Mana and SaGa Frontier Remastered, Square-Enix offered us the opportunity to speak with Akitoshi Kawazu, Writer, Director, and numerous other hats at Square-Enix. Kawazu-san is perhaps most famous for his works with the SaGa series, a JRPG series known for its open-ended and often experimental designs. Our conversation was a brief email exchange conducted prior to the release of Legend of Mana and we've included the entirety of the Q&A below.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

SaGa Developer Interview – Memories of SaGa and What the Future Holds

The SaGa series is regarded as one of the best non-linear JRPG series to date. From its initial release in 1989, the series took players on adventures fine-tuned by their actions. In recent years, Square Enix has been releasing remastered versions of the series to introduce it to a global audience and allow old fans the chance to play it again on modern platforms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy