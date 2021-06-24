New Study Shows Global Supply Chain Disruptions Cost Companies an Average $184 Million Annually
Amid an unprecedented series of supply chain shocks to the global economy -- including COVID, SolarWinds, the Suez Canal debacle and more -- a new international survey, the Interos Annual Global Supply Chain Report, reveals that global supply chain disruptions cost large companies, on average, $184 million a year. The report was commissioned by Washington, DC-based Interos, the operational resilience company whose AI-powered platform maps, monitors and models global supply chains.www.dcvelocity.com