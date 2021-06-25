BluJay Approved as Member of Solar Impulse World Alliance Network

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBluJay Solutions, a leading provider of global supply chain software and services, announces the launch of its sustainability program with its approval as a member of the Solar Impulse World Alliance. BluJay has received the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label for its Transportation Management solution following an assessment performed by external independent experts and based on verified standards. With the label, BluJay joins the Solar Impulse Foundation’s #1000solutions initiative for solutions that meet high standards in profitability and sustainability.

