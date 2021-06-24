Cancel
StuyTown Selects Position Imaging’s Smart Package Room® To Add A layer Of Security And Convenience

dcvelocity.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTRATHAM, N.H. – June 23, 2021 – Position Imaging, a pioneer in logistics fulfillment and asset tracking, announced today that Stuyvesant Town (StuyTown), the largest rental apartment complex in the U.S., has selected Position Imaging’s Smart Package Room® for its package management operation. StuyTown is leveraging Position Imaging’s computer vision-based, package room solution to better track and control deliveries while simultaneously giving residents an intuitive, secure, and convenient package pickup service. See the Smart Package Room in action at StuyTown by viewing this video: https://bit.ly/3vDvyzN.

#Package Delivery#Real Estate#Position Imaging#Stratham#Smart Package Room#Nh#Ipickup#Bopis
