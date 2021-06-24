StuyTown Selects Position Imaging’s Smart Package Room® To Add A layer Of Security And Convenience
STRATHAM, N.H. – June 23, 2021 – Position Imaging, a pioneer in logistics fulfillment and asset tracking, announced today that Stuyvesant Town (StuyTown), the largest rental apartment complex in the U.S., has selected Position Imaging’s Smart Package Room® for its package management operation. StuyTown is leveraging Position Imaging’s computer vision-based, package room solution to better track and control deliveries while simultaneously giving residents an intuitive, secure, and convenient package pickup service. See the Smart Package Room in action at StuyTown by viewing this video: https://bit.ly/3vDvyzN.www.dcvelocity.com
