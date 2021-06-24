StuyTown Selects Position Imaging’s Smart Package Room® To Add A layer Of Security And Convenience

Mark Freeman, SecuredTouch, talks about how a layered security approach can prevent account takeover and other new fraud methods, like phishing or social engineering. What’s scarier for an online business than a bot successfully entering your site and committing account takeovers? Virtually nothing. It’s the monster under the bed, the thief in the house, and the ghost in the graveyard kind of scary. But what do all of these ‘scaries’ have in common? If you fortify your space well enough, whether that be locks or happy thoughts, the scary thing can’t break in.