Watertown, WI

Let's stop feeding the Big Lie

By Scott Peterson
Watertown Daily Times
 16 days ago

I believe the big lie that Trump won is built on a pile of Republican lies. We’ve been told repeatedly that trickle-down economics work, that tax breaks for the wealthy help the middle class. We’ve been told the unemployed don’t want to work and the minimum wage is adequate, that...

Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Most Republican officials are cowering, so it’s up to voters to reject Trump’s big lie

Most House Republicans voted to reject the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral votes. Republican state legislatures have passed this year aggressive “election integrity” laws that will make voting harder and that raise the prospect of future Republican interference in vote-counting. And, as The Post’s Amy Gardner reported Monday, a wave of new GOP candidates have made lies about election fraud the central theme of their campaigns. Some of them have already won their primary races.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The New York mayoral primary is a reminder that Black and Latino voters are pragmatic

Raymond La Raja is a professor of political science at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, and associate director of the UMass Poll. Primaries are about factional battles within parties, and Eric Adams won a major fight last week. The message from Adams’s win in New York City’s Democratic primary — echoing that of President Biden’s victory last fall — is that the Democratic Party is much more than the progressive left, even in the most progressive of cities. Adams won with the backing of outer-borough voters whose views are far removed from the culture war battles being waged on Twitter. His base of support, polling suggested, was not college-educated professionals but an ethnic and racial mosaic of older New Yorkers, many of whom lack college degrees.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Claims To Have New Information About Ashli Babbitt’s Death As He All But Confirms 2024 Presidential Run

As he gave his biggest indication yet of plans to run for office again in 2024, former President Donald Trump during a Sunday morning interview with Fox News claimed—without evidence—he has heard information that deceased Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a member of the U.S. Capitol Police while storming Congress, was instead killed by the “head of security” for a top Democrat.
Presidential ElectionNPR

Study Looks At What Motivates Trump Supporters

Discussions about Donald Trump's voter base and what motivated them is a beloved topic among pundits. But as time goes on, we're getting more and more data that sheds light on what some of those motivations are. A recent study published in the American Political Science Review found that animus towards Democratic-linked minority groups in 2011, like African Americans and Muslims, is a strong predictor of Trump support in later years. The study is called "Activating Animus: The Uniquely Social Roots of Trump Support," and Lilliana Mason is one of its co-authors. She's a political scientist at Johns Hopkins University, and she's here to talk more about these findings. Welcome, Lilliana.
Ohio StateNew York Post

AOC vs. Hillary: Ohio race a proxy fight for progressives, Dem establishment

It’s AOC versus Hillary as the two Dem heavyweights duke it out for an open Congressional seat in Ohio — and possibly control of the party. The raging proxy fight in the Buckeye state’s solidly Democratic 11th District pits Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her squad against Clinton and establishment Democrats over who will replace longtime Rep. Marcia Fudge, who retired this year to become Secretary for Housing and Urban Development.
Income TaxPosted by
The Hill

Lobbyists, moderate Democrats rely on debunked arguments against tax hikes

Now that the Biden administration has decided to pursue tax hikes on corporations and the wealthy separately from a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, lobbying groups have launched a full-court press to derail the tax increases. As Democratic leaders in Congress are hoping to pass the tax reforms through the budget reconciliation process that would require no Republican votes, lobbyists — including many ex-staffers from congressional Democrats’ offices — are focusing their efforts on turning moderate Democrats against Biden’s plan.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Kamala Harris Slammed For 'Insulting' Claim Rural Communities Can't Photocopy IDs

Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized on Twitter after suggesting it may be "almost impossible" for people living in rural communities to make photocopies of their IDs. The vice president made the remarks during an interview with Soledad O'Brien for BET News. Harris told O'Brien that she asked President Joe Biden to lead his administration's efforts to protect voting rights because the issue is "so fundamental."
Summit County, COSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Conservative government is most beneficial

Having been brought up in a “blue” city, I was indoctrinated to believe that the policies of a bigger government were best for Americans. Yet, the real world shattered those beliefs and proved otherwise. As an experienced economist, with a long list of verifiable education and work credentials, it seems undeniable that the most sustainable and most beneficial forms of government are those from the “right“ side of the aisle.

