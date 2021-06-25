FERN’s Friday Feed: Flour power
Welcome to FERN’s Friday Feed (#FFF), where we share the stories from this week that made us stop and think. “In the thick of last spring’s lockdowns, a national inclination toward hoarding and kitchen experimentation knocked the American flour industry completely out of whack,” writes Linni Kral. “Classic bleached all-purpose flour … became a black-market commodity and yeast suffered a similar fate, plunging homebound bakers into the confusing world of sourdough fermentation. While that craze has mellowed some (when was the last time you fed your starter?), another baking bubble has yet to burst—and that’s indie flour milling.”thefern.org