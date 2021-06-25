Trail Running For Your Health
Trail running is on the rise. Whether it's the beautiful scenery, fresh air or the numerous physical health benefits, people are opting to head outdoors and run some dirt. We are fortunate here in Clark County to have an abundance of trails within close proximity of the city including Lacamas Lake & Round Lake Trail, Battle Ground Lake, Moulton Falls trail, Lewis River Park Trail, and Whipple Creek…the options are endless including amazing Forest Park in Portland!