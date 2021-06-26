734 Bristol Village Dr Unit#104, Chesterfield, VA 23114

Spacious 1st floor condo with two bedrooms, each with direct access to a full bathroom! As you step through the front door, you’ll be greeted by a pristine kitchen complete with large eat-in area, ample counter/cabinet space, pantry, and matching appliances. The living room is generously sized and includes large glass doors looking out on your balcony with views of gorgeous green trees. The primary suite comes with a large window, great for natural light, and a full bathroom with walk-in closet, shower & tub combo and generously sized vanity. The balcony is the ideal spot for relaxing after a long day, with ample room for exterior furniture. Don’t forget about the extra storage accessible from the balcony! The amenities include access to a pool and recreational facilities. Convenient access to 288, the Midlothian Tpke, & all the dining and entertainment at Westchester Commons! Set your appointment to see it today!