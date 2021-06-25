Pursuing a career in biomedical research: UW-Eau Claire May ’21 graduate Jordan Munos

As an incoming Blugold four years ago, Jordan Munos knew she wanted to go to medical school, but wasn’t certain what major would be her best route to get there. The Aurora, Illinois, native gravitated toward science and discovered an intriguing degree program at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire that would combine chemistry and biology, two subjects she enjoyed in high school. Munos decided to gamble on a field she knew little about but checked all the boxes for her — she declared a biochemistry/molecular biology major.