Derrick Morton is the co-founder and CEO of FlowPlay. As the pandemic unfolded in early 2020, my team and many others around the world were forced to make swift decisions around how to enable new and productive ways of work. We acted quickly, moving our entire workforce fully remote on March 2. It was the right decision — and one I'm proud of — but now, much of the team is wondering what our return to normal looks like and how soon it will come to fruition.