Robert Orrin Brandes, Jr., of Senoia, was born in Atlanta on January 20, 1949 to Robert O.Brandes and Laura Jean Beacham Brandes, (Bee). Bobby was educated in Atlanta Public Schools, graduating from Therrell High School in 1967. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 1972. He is a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. Bobby served the Fulton County Board of Commissioners as Personnel Director, retiring after 35 years in 2008.