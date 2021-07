What types of plants, animals, and fungal life might you find at a newly restored prairie site? Let's find out!. Join researchers in collecting, observing, and recording biodiversity at the Ashton Prairie site in our 1st Annual BioBlitz. Your findings will inform a major research project and will contribute to the first data point in a multi-year documentation of how diversity changes at this site over time. Collections will be housed with the UI Museum of Natural History collections, accessible for comparative data analysis for generations to come.