Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

An invitation to influence UK aquaculture policy

thefishsite.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK seafood businesses are being invited to share their experiences of coping with the Covid-19 pandemic, as a team of researchers seeks to find out how resilient the sector will be to future challenges. The double shock of Brexit and the pandemic has heavily impacted the sector and has changed...

thefishsite.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquaculture#Oban#Covid#Esrc#Seafish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Brexit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
U.K.
News Break
Seafood
Related
Public HealthTelegraph

‘Moral emptiness and epidemiological stupidity’: WHO condemns UK Covid policy

A senior World Health Organization official has accused the UK of “moral emptiness and epidemiological stupidity”. In a series of scathing comments, Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO’s emergencies programme, said it was a “dangerous assumption” that high vaccination rates will prevent substantial surges in hospitalisations and deaths, amid increasing case rates across Europe.
Businessjust-auto.com

Influencers see Nissan investment in electric hub creating 1,000s of UK jobs

Nissan Motor unveiled its plan to invest GBP1bn (US$1.4bn) in Sunderland, north east England for an electric vehicle hub dubbed EV36Zero, which led influencer conversations on Twitter to jump by 400% during the first week of July 2021 over the previous week, according to GlobalData, the data and analytics company and parent of Just Auto.
MarketsFXStreet.com

UK bank Nationwide to assess crypto policy following FCA crackdown on Binance

Nationwide Building Society is reviewing its crypto policies after the British financial watchdog issued a notice to Binance. The UK bank is taking additional measures to ensure customers are safeguarded from fraudsters. The Swindon-headquartered bank is blocking suspicious payments and sending out tailored scam warnings. British bank Nationwide is evaluating...
decrypt.co

UK Building Society Nationwide To Review Crypto Policies Amid Wider Crackdown

Nationwide Building Society is a British mutual financial institution. Image: Shutterstock. The UK's Nationwide building society is reviewing its policies towards cryptocurrencies. The high-street lender joins other financial institutions in taking a tougher stance since an FCA crackdown began. Popular UK high-street lender Nationwide is reviewing its policy on cryptocurrency,...
PoliticsThe Guardian

UK and Germany sign post-Brexit defence and foreign policy declaration

The UK and Germany have agreed a 20-point post-Brexit joint declaration of cooperation affirming their commitment to the “strategic unity of Europe”. The initiative, which has been under preparation for some time, comes before Friday’s visit to the UK by the outgoing German chancellor, Angela Merkel, during which she will meet the prime minister and the Queen.
Agriculturegloballandscapesforum.org

Policies for Agroecology

Drawing the blueprints for a sustainable agroecological transition. The Transformative Partnership Platform (TPP) on Agroecology and its partners are pleased to invite you to a virtual event on 15 July to discuss policies for transitions to agroecological food systems. After introducing the TPP and outlining the essential role that policy...
Agriculturethefishsite.com

MSU awards $1.15 million to overseas aquaculture projects

Six aquaculture-related projects in Bangladesh, Ghana, Malawi and Zambia have been awarded a share of $1.15 million in grant funding by the Fish Innovation Lab at Mississippi State University (MSU). As part of the US Government’s Feed the Future programme and funded by the US Agency for International Development, the...
BusinessComputer Weekly

Your opportunity to influence UK Post Lockdown Recovery Plans

The Conservative Policy Forum is the in-house Conservative party Think Tank. It is consulting on Post Lockdown Recovery Plans with a deadline of 4th July. As part of the final stage I will be chairing ZOOMs to help collate views from two very different audiences. On the afternoon of 2nd...
U.K.BBC

UK government's 'toothless policies' failing to protect nature

A committee of MPs has lambasted the UK government's approach to nature, saying it is failing to stem huge losses of plants and species. Their report says that the UK has the lowest remaining levels of biodiversity among the world's richer nations. The MPs say the government spends far more...
TechnologyTechCrunch

Google tightens UK policy on financial ads after watchdog pressure over scams

The Google Ads Financial Products and Services policy will be updated from August 30, per Google, which specifies that it will start enforcing the new policy from September 6 — meaning that purveyors of online financial scams who’ve been relying on its ad network to net their next victim still have more than two months to harvest unsuspecting clicks before the party is over (well, in the U.K., anyway).
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Amazon, Google policies on fake product reviews probed by UK

The U.K. has begun investigating Google and Amazon policies regarding fraudulent product reviews which deceive online customers. This week, the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority announced the opening of a formal investigation into whether Google and Amazon have violated U.K. consumer laws by failing to protect shoppers. The watchdog is...
Posted by
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

The Influence of Culture in Consumer Behavior

Culture is “the complex whole that includes knowledge, belief, art, law, morals, customs and any other capabilities and habits acquired by humans as members of society” (Hawkins, Best & Coney, 2003, p. 42). Culture is a concept that is crucial to the understanding of human behavior in all contexts, including consumerism. It includes both abstract ideas such as values and ethics, as well as material objects and services that are produced and consumed by a society. More importantly, with respect to the study of consumer behavior, culture determines the meaning that each of these entities holds for the members of its group. Therefore, consumption choices cannot be fully understood without considering the cultural context within which they occur.
Educationarxiv.org

CLAIM: Curriculum Learning Policy for Influence Maximization in Unknown Social Networks

Influence maximization is the problem of finding a small subset of nodes in a network that can maximize the diffusion of information. Recently, it has also found application in HIV prevention, substance abuse prevention, micro-finance adoption, etc., where the goal is to identify the set of peer leaders in a real-world physical social network who can disseminate information to a large group of people. Unlike online social networks, real-world networks are not completely known, and collecting information about the network is costly as it involves surveying multiple people. In this paper, we focus on this problem of network discovery for influence maximization. The existing work in this direction proposes a reinforcement learning framework. As the environment interactions in real-world settings are costly, so it is important for the reinforcement learning algorithms to have minimum possible environment interactions, i.e, to be sample efficient. In this work, we propose CLAIM - Curriculum LeArning Policy for Influence Maximization to improve the sample efficiency of RL methods. We conduct experiments on real-world datasets and show that our approach can outperform the current best approach.
Agriculturethefishsite.com

$10 million added to seafood cleantech fund

Up to $10 million in funding is being offered to help Canada’s aquaculture sector adopt clean technology, including conversion to renewable energy use and improvements to recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS). The Fisheries and Aquaculture Clean Technology Adoption Program (FACTAP), was renewed this week by Minister of Fisheries, Bernadette Jordan, with...
International Relationscrs.org

Policy Team

Emily brings strategic direction and leadership to the policy team’s work, while helping to set agency policy priorities, drawing from the depth and breadth of the agency’s work in communities around the world. Emily has more than 15 years’ experience, working in Geneva, South Africa, Ghana and Malawi. Before coming to CRS, she was an International Fellow with the Congressional Hunger Center in Malawi with CARE and spent her policy year with Mercy Corps in Washington D.C. She holds a B.A. in anthropology from Harvard University, an M.A. in public policy from Duke University, and a law degree from Fordham University.
Agriculturethefishsite.com

Shumway's reflections on shellfish aquaculture

Prof Sandy Shumway, one of the most eminent shellfish specialists in North America, discusses her new book, her dream shellfish farming locations and why she’s increasingly convinced of the myriad benefits that shellfish aquaculture brings. Can you give me a very brief overview of your aquaculture career?. I began digging...

Comments / 0

Community Policy