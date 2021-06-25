An invitation to influence UK aquaculture policy

Culture is “the complex whole that includes knowledge, belief, art, law, morals, customs and any other capabilities and habits acquired by humans as members of society” (Hawkins, Best & Coney, 2003, p. 42). Culture is a concept that is crucial to the understanding of human behavior in all contexts, including consumerism. It includes both abstract ideas such as values and ethics, as well as material objects and services that are produced and consumed by a society. More importantly, with respect to the study of consumer behavior, culture determines the meaning that each of these entities holds for the members of its group. Therefore, consumption choices cannot be fully understood without considering the cultural context within which they occur.