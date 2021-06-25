Cancel
The hype around Barno is interesting, hopefully he lives up to it

Cover picture for the articleBarno on an average down is below average in the conference, he makes a ton of plays in space but he doesn't really do the things that a 1st team all-conference DE would (e.g. shut down that side).

Heard he had a good Spring..Nice Prospect & Hope he Emerges

He has 3 years of eligibility left & has gotten some reserve snaps since his 1st year. I would expect that to only continue or increase. He has had some injuries. He also opted out much of the Covid season, although he came back for part of it. Whoever plays in front of him will be very good. He is listed at 260, which I think is light for his position so an area for improvement which he has the time to do. Bottom line, we need the depth. We won't make it through the season, without it, as someone will get dinged up and miss time. It always happens and the opportunity will be there for whomever is ready.
Expect to win

Fall camp for sports is right around the corner. Excitement abounds. Young people are talking about the upcoming season. They have dreams of success and revel in the possibilities to come. Is expectation the same as hope? Expectations are strong beliefs that something will happen. Hope is a desire for...
I watched his game against Lebron's kid and McNeely looked quite a bit

Better than his son. It's the first time I've seen him and was surprised at how he looked compared to the hype. I was expecting to see someone closer to Lamelo Ball, but thought he looked more like Marcus Jordan. There wasn't a ton of defense being played, but guys were definitely trying to stop McNeely. He didn't appear bothered in any way by their pressure. Honestly, he didn't seem to have much problem doing whatever he wanted. When he wanted to get to the rim, no one was able to keep him out of the paint. When he wanted to pull up, he was able to get his shot without problem. It was nice to see him succeed in such a tough environment. He won the game at the buzzer, but the refs didn't have the balls to call the goaltending. He finished them off in OT, though. It's just one game, but I thought McNeely looked way more polished than Lebron's son. McNeely looked like a legit 4*, James looked more like a solid 3* with a chance at a fourth star, if he can tighten up a few areas in his game.
While watching the Wimbledon ladies championship today…

There was a commercial for VT football. At the end of the commercial, it stated, “Home of the Hokies”. How do they rate to get their own commercial? I have seen this on the ACC Network as well. I finally have found a commercial that I dislike more that the...
If your short, you better take up golf...

Isn't there a 6'10" lineman on the football team, and a 6'10" pitcher on... -- D.C.Scott 07/10/2021 12:05PM. Not 6'10", but Horton played high school ball with Beekman. ** -- Kris. Note: you can be 6-10 or 6-7 but a lousy basketball player! ** -- UV Won 07/10/2021 12:41PM. But...
That's nothing. 25 years ago at Alabama

The cheerleaders got slipped cash after games. I was told this by a male cheerleader there. His only thought after getting handed cash was how much are the qb and rb getting if I am getting this? True story.
Watching highlight on the DVR..what game was it.

Where Reece caught or maybe saved the ball running along the baseline, passed it to hauser (I think) in the corner and as he did he nonchalantly started running back on d because he knew hauser’d make the shot, which of course, he did. Hoo remembers?. [. ]

