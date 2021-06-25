Top 3 tips to apply for a dental scholarship and achieve your dreams

Would you believe more than half of the people who are currently employed are considering a new job?. It feels like we’re always striving for something bigger and better to fulfill our professional and personal goals. But, before you dive into the tedious world of job hunting, be sure to take the necessary steps to ensure you’re as prepared as can be for what your future might hold. This doesn’t just mean updating your résumé; think a lot harder and deeper about how you’re portraying yourself to potential employers.