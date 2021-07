For July’s Volunteer Spotlight, the SPCA Albrecht Center would like to recognize Donna Boswell. Donna began volunteering with the SPCA in January and immediately began socializing with the shelter dogs and cats. In addition to supporting the homeless animals, Donna jumped at the opportunity to aid the SPCA Vet Care Center (VCC) with customer service. Having 26 years of experience in assisting the “two-legged patients” at doctor’s offices, she knew the importance of the behind-the-scenes of an office’s day-to-day operations. The staff immediately noticed Donna’s sweet nature and calm demeanor when assisting VCC clients during walk-in clinic hours. She became a shining light during the hustle and bustle of the afternoon walk-in clinic hours.