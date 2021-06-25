Pokemon Center Japan Announces Metal Charms Featuring Gigantamax And Expansion Pass Pokemon

Pokemon Go has announced some of its July 2021 plans, which includes a 5th Anniversary event and the return of Deoxys to raids. With the start of a new month comes the announcement of new Pokemon Go events, raid rotations, and other bonuses. In July, Pokemon Go players can look forward to an anniversary celebration for Pokemon Go's fifth anniversary, a GO Battle Night event, and the return of a global Pokemon Go Fest. While details about Pokemon Go Fest (a two-day paid event) have already been announced, this is the first we've heard about additional 5th anniversary plans. No other details were announced about the anniversary event other than that it will run from July 6th through July 15th. Expect Pokemon Go to follow up either later this week or very early next week.