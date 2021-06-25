Cancel
Pokemon Center Japan Announces Metal Charms Featuring Gigantamax And Expansion Pass Pokemon

By GALA-MOS
nintendosoup.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe huge series of National Pokedex metal charms will soon be expanding even further soon!. Pokemon Center Japan has announced new metal charms – with many new designs that feature various Gigantamax Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Sword/Shield and new Pokemon from the Pokemon Sword/Shield Expansion Pass. Fans will be able to grab these accessories at Japanese Pokemon Center stores from 3 July 2021 onward.

