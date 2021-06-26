Legislature sends Voter Protection Act change to ballot

First, the majority — which goes to great lengths to claim to care deeply about the precise text of laws passed by Congress — woefully and willfully misinterpreted the Voting Rights Act to uphold two Arizona ballot-casting restrictions. One invalidates otherwise legitimate votes cast out of one’s precinct, even when some of the votes on a citizen’s ballot are for president, senator, governor and other officials on all ballots regardless of precinct. The other restricts who is allowed to transport early ballots to drop-boxes, election offices or polling places.