Pokemon Fossil Museum Exclusive Merchandise Revealed In Japan

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Steelrising, Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, as well as "three exclusive reveals." Over on Twitter, Nacon adds, "With only one day until we lift the lid on 13 exciting announcements for our games and accessories, if that wasn't enough we've also got 3 EXCLUSIVE REVEALS in the pipeline." It's been quite some time since we've had more than a glimpse of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, or Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, so it'll be interesting to see what Nacon has up its sleeve for the event tomorrow. Steelrising, meanwhile, unveiled its reveal trailer just a few weeks ago, and definitely raised more questions than it answered. Hopefully we'll see some gameplay, but we'd settle for new trailers too — if only to understand how on earth you come to be Marie Antoinette's robot bodyguard in Steelrising.