Phyllis J. Crooks, 79 of Indianapolis, passed away on Tuesday June 22, 2021. She was born on November 30, 1941 in Shelby County, IN to the late Harold P. and Virsal E. Shipp. She loved to read, spend time with her family, and play with her dogs. Phyllis worked as an executive assistant with various insurance companies for over 40 years, before her retirement.