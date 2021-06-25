Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

The Energy Report: Let The Fireworks Begin

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 17 days ago

Oil prices are on fire, hitting another two-year high and posting gains for a fifth week in a row. The reason for this string of gains is pretty simple, global oil demand is coming back faster than supply. U.S. oil production is sputtering and OPEC seems reluctant to add too many barrels even if it is clear that the global oil market is begging for more. The hope that sanctions would be lifted on Iranian oil seems very remote as Iran has missed a deadline to extend its monitoring deal with the International Atomic Energy Agency, further complicating nuclear talks. They say they could make a decision to return to the deal but we are still waiting. That will make OPEC plus job a lot easier because let’s face it, the cartel wants higher prices and that’s exactly what they are getting. India is putting pressure on OPEC+ to raise output. They are saying that OPEC’s actions are causing inflation in India. At the same time, drilling moratoriums in the U.S. and regulatory concerns are causing U.S. producers and oil investors to be overly cautious.

www.investing.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Price Of Oil#The Energy Report#Iranian#Chinese#Reuters Energy Transition#Swiss#Lng
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
TrafficStreetInsider.com

Oil prices fall $1 as economic worries offset tightening supplies

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices slipped on Monday as concerns over slowing global growth outweighed the prospect of tightening supply after talks among key producers to raise output in coming months stalled. Brent crude for September fell $1.13, or 1.5%, to $74.42 a barrel by 1111 GMT while U.S. West Texas...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Range Trading, Gold Eyes U.S. Dollar

Markets can’t seem to decide what the OPEC+ standoff between the UAE and Saudi Arabia means for oil prices. On the one hand, a fracturing of OPEC+ unity could lead to an open the pumps free-for-all, an obvious price negative. On the other hand, OPEC+’s present agreement remains in force with the grouping in compliance. And OPEC+ usually manages to overcome intra-group disagreements, eventually. That expectation has supported prices.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

OPEC+ stalemate a concern oil supply, demand and prices

Lingering concerns about the OPEC+ stalemate and monthly market reports from the international community will drive oil market markets this week, raising the potential for big swings in prices. Last week, the uncertainty of where the polices of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Commodity Run Dwarfs Oil Spat as Emerging Markets Set to Win

(Bloomberg) -- For some of the world’s biggest money managers, the OPEC+ oil-price feud is little more than a sideshow when it comes to emerging markets. Investors and strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ). say the post-pandemic economic recovery will stoke demand for raw materials across the board, buoying commodity-sensitive assets regardless of whether a crude accord is reached. Russia and Colombia are among the countries that stand to benefit in particular, according to Whitney Baker, the New York-based founder of Totem Macro, which advises funds overseeing more than $3 trillion.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Crude Oil Lower as Rising Covid Cases Weigh on Sentiment

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices weakened Monday as concerns that rising Covid-19 cases will slow the global recovery outweighed the possibility of a tight market as top producers squabble about production levels. By 9:25 AM ET (1325 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1% lower at $73.80 a barrel, while the...
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

U.S. Shale Can’t Afford To Gamble On The OPEC+ Outcome

Following a deadlock in OPEC+ negotiations at the July 2021 meeting, oil prices briefly rose above $75 per barrel at the prospect of the alliance keeping output stable from August onwards, with producers in theory honoring their commitment to the original deal until a new way forward is agreed. As global oil demand is set to grow significantly, such a development would lead to a production deficit and Rystad Energy examined whether or not US shale can rise to the occasion and fill the imminent supply gap.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

How Will USA Oil Production Evolve to 2023?

U.S. crude oil supply will only marginally increase this summer, according to Rystad Energy's latest analysis. U.S. crude oil supply will only marginally increase this summer. That’s according to Rystad Energy’s latest analysis, which forecasts that U.S. crude output is forecast to grow by 60,000 barrels per day to 11.51 million barrels per day (MMbpd) in July and remain at the same level in August.
TrafficBirmingham Star

Natural gas prices still have room to run

US natural gas prices have more than doubled since last year's pandemic-induced slump. Prices surged in the second quarter of 2021 by 40 percent, registering the largest quarterly rise since the second quarter of 2016. The US benchmark natural gas price at the Henry Hub has traded above $3.60 per...
Energy Industryrockproducts.com

Rystad Energy Looks Ahead

Following a deadlock in OPEC+ negotiations at the July 2021 meeting, oil prices briefly rose above $75 per barrel at the prospect of the alliance keeping output stable from August onwards, with producers in theory honoring their commitment to the original deal until a new way forward is agreed. As global oil demand is set to grow significantly, such a development would lead to a production deficit and Rystad Energy examined whether or not U.S. shale can rise to the occasion and fill the imminent supply gap.
Traffictribuneledgernews.com

Oil prices face a slippery road ahead

Jul. 10—DUBAI — The threat of an Opec+ price war, the global spread of the Delta coronavirus variant and worries it could stall a worldwide economic recovery continue to weigh on the oil market in the short term, experts and analysts say. Ratings agencies and industry insiders said the sector...
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Moves Higher on Another Significant Stockpile Drawdown

U.S. oil prices finished higher after a weekly report from the Energy Information Administration ("EIA") showed another big stockpile draw. The seventh straight fall in domestic oil stocks was accompanied by a decrease in gasoline inventories. However, the commodity pared back some of its gains on uncertainties stemming from OPEC+’s stalled meeting — one that has been held up due to differences between the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
Energy IndustryMidland Reporter-Telegram

Crude prices shake off OPEC strife

A standoff between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates regarding output plans placed a stumbling block in front of crude prices as a holiday-shortened week began. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange opened the trading week Tuesday by falling $1.79 to $73.37 per barrel as the Saudi-UAE standoff resulted in cancelled talks regarding supplies among members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied nations. Prices fell an additional $1.17 Wednesday before a recovery began. Prices rose 74 cents Thursday and an additional $1.62 Friday. Prices ended the week at $74.56, up from $73.37 at Tuesday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $71.04, according to Plains All-American.
Energy IndustryFlorida Star

US Oil Demand Is Soaring, But Markets Are Focused On Tensions Inside OPEC+

Demand for U.S. crude oil and petroleum products remains strong, but markets are keeping a wary eye on tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in the OPEC group, analysts told Zenger. The U.S. Energy Information Administration, part of the Energy Department, offers weekly data on commercial storage levels of crude oil and refined petroleum products such as […]
Energy Industryamericanpeoplenews.com

What Are Micro WTI Crude Oil (MCL) Futures?

CME Group Micro WTI Crude Oil futures (MCL) are the latest in a series of micro-sized contracts. Micro Crude Oil futures are a smaller version of the NYMEX West Texas Intermediate “WTI” Crude Oil futures contract (CL) which is a benchmark for global petroleum markets. Each contract of MCL represents 100 barrels of oil which is 1/10th the size of the standard CL futures contract.
Trafficraleighnews.net

Oil prices climb amid drop in U.S. inventory

NEW YORK, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices climbed on Friday after data showed a hefty dip in the U.S. fuel stockpiles. The West Texas Intermediate for August delivery added 1.62 U.S. dollars to settle at 74.56 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for September delivery increased 1.43 dollars to close at 75.55 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Column: U.S. petroleum inventories are becoming tight

LONDON – U.S. petroleum inventories have fallen below the pre-pandemic five-year average with consumption accelerating but crude producers slow to respond to rising prices, signalling more supply is needed. Total stocks of crude and refined products outside the strategic petroleum reserve fell by 10 million barrels last week and are...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The beginning of the end for Big Oil

This article has been edited from its original version. It was originally published in its entirety in the International Monetary Fund's Summer 2021 issue of Finance & Development magazine. Rabah Arezki is chief economist at the African Development Bank and a senior fellow at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government. Per Magnus Nysveen is senior partner and head of analysis at Rystad Energy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are their own.

Comments / 0

Community Policy