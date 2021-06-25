CNN correspondent: Growing calls for UK health secretary to resign

Matt Hancock has bowed to pressure and resigned from his post as Health Secretary.The cabinet minister handed in his notice the day after steamy footage emerged of him embracing his close aide and long-time friend Gina Coladangelo.The images – and video recording – sent shockwaves across the UK, as Brits demanded he hand in the towel for breaching the coronavirus rules he helped create.Former Chancellor Sajid Javid was named as his replacements within two hours of the announcement.A statement from 10 Downing Street said: “The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of the Rt Hon Sajid Javid...