Sejal Jhawer

Barbara Wilks, FASLA, FAIA received her B.Arch from Cornell University in 1974.. During her time at Cornell, Wilks became acquainted with Diane Cho, AIA and David Benn, AIA. Enticed by the allure of $1 rowhomes, part of Baltimore’s revitalization efforts, Wilks relocated to Baltimore with Cho and Benn following. The three of them would go on to form Cho, Wilks & Benn (now part of Quinn Evans) in 1978. With Cho, Wilks & Benn, Wilks worked on many award-winning projects in Baltimore including the Bryn Mawr School, the Central Corridor Light Rail, and Camden Station. In 1983, Wilks became the first female president of AIA Baltimore and served until 1984. Wilks went back to school to receive her Masters of Landscape Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania in 1993. In 1999, Wilks left Cho, Wilks & Benn to form her own multi-disciplinary firm in New York City, W Architecture and Landscape Architecture. W Architecture and Landscape Architecture has won various awards from AIA and ASLA at both the local and national levels. Wilks became a Fellow of the AIA in 1999 and a Fellow of the American Society of Landscape Architects in 2010.