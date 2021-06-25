Cancel
Chloe Bailey ‘Feeling Good’ about Nina Simone

By Kierra Frazier
yr.media
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChloe Bailey recently made her solo performance debut on “Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series” and performed Nina Simone’s 1965 classic “Feeling Good.”. Bailey, half of the singing-acting sister duo Chloe X Halle, took to the stage in a sequined outfit. Many viewers were impressed by Bailey’s vocal range, others online criticized her performance, saying it was “too sexy” and not appropriate for a Nina Simone cover.

