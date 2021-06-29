9206 Packard Ct, Henrico, VA 23060

Location Location Location! Open concept great room beams with natural light & flows perfectly into the eat-in dining area with double glass doors that access the huge great back deck - great space for entertaining! From the dining area is the kitchen with ample cabinet space, electric cooking & beautiful backsplash. 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom on the main floor including the primary bedroom! The 2nd level basement features a huge family room with beamed ceilings and built-in bar as well as 2 additional bedrooms, 1 bathroom and walk-out access to the private backyard! Other upgrades include NEW Hardwood floors on main level, NEW carpet, NEW ROOF & Vinyl siding (2019), NEW Hot water heater (2020), and NEW sub pump (2020). Do not miss out! Make this house your home with your final touches!