The city’s new drinking spots that should be on your radar. With bars and restaurants now operating past midnight, Hong Kong's nightlife scene is once again bustling. Though the challenges of the pandemic forced some familiar watering holes to close down, some of these old spaces have now been taken over by new venues, giving us more options for after-work drinks in the city. So, whether you are looking for a hip new cocktail den, a new rooftop bar, or a cafe-cum-bar, read below for a list of new drinking dens to add to your bar-hopping itinerary.