How Much Does Pool Maintenance Cost?

By Brie Greenhalgh
BobVila
BobVila
 16 days ago
Before diving into the deep end, you’ll want to have all the facts about what to expect when maintaining a backyard pool. Whether you set up a vinyl above-ground pool or install a full inground concrete pool, keeping pool water clean and safe is a necessary step for enjoying a cool dip in the water on a hot afternoon. Daily cleaning routines are the best way to keep an eye on the pool water’s clarity and cleanliness, but you might want to work with a pool service company to coordinate a monthly (or weekly) cleaning routine, too. On average, pool maintenance costs range between $110 and $349, with a national average of $229 for a complete pool cleaning service. For busy homeowners or pools that see a lot of use, professional pool cleaning is a great way to alleviate the tedious task of keeping your pool crystal clear.

