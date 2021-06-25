How Much Does Pool Maintenance Cost?

Before diving into the deep end, you’ll want to have all the facts about what to expect when maintaining a backyard pool. Whether you set up a vinyl above-ground pool or install a full inground concrete pool, keeping pool water clean and safe is a necessary step for enjoying a cool dip in the water on a hot afternoon. Daily cleaning routines are the best way to keep an eye on the pool water’s clarity and cleanliness, but you might want to work with a pool service company to coordinate a monthly (or weekly) cleaning routine, too. On average, pool maintenance costs range between $110 and $349, with a national average of $229 for a complete pool cleaning service. For busy homeowners or pools that see a lot of use, professional pool cleaning is a great way to alleviate the tedious task of keeping your pool crystal clear.