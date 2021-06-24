Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Simms likes 49ers QB Trey Lance’s running ability but feels it may be overrated

By David Bonilla
49erswebzone.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the article1.1k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance came in at No. 38 in NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms' ranking of the top 40 NFL quarterbacks. By comparison, New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones sits at No. 30 on the list. Kellen Mond, a third-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings, sits one spot ahead of Lance, at No. 37.

www.49erswebzone.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellen Mond
Person
George Kittle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Nbc Sports#The Minnesota Vikings#Good Morning Football#Niners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
News Break
NFL
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Kyle Juszczyk shares what has stood out about Trey Lance, believes 49ers rookie will motivate Jimmy Garoppolo

945 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The plan is to have Jimmy Garoppolo be the starting quarterback when the San Francisco 49ers kick off the 2021 season against the Detroit Lions. However, the team made it clear this offseason that Trey Lance is the future. San Francisco traded up to select the former North Dakota State quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Rosenthal: Trey Lance could become 49ers starter sooner than you think

692 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Right now, the plan is to have Jimmy Garoppolo be the San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback when the team travels to Detroit to play the Lions on September 12. However, the No. 3 overall draft pick, Trey Lance, sits behind the veteran passer, learning the offense and waiting for his opportunity to take over the reins.
NFLPosted by
All49ers

Are the 49ers Internally Split over When to Start Trey Lance?

When the 49ers report to training camp in Santa Clara on July 27, all eyes will be on the starting quarterback competition featuring incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie first round draft pick Trey Lance. There have been conflicting reports from the 49ers this offseason regarding where each player stands...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Carson Wentz offers wisdom to fellow former NDSU QB Trey Lance: ‘Just go play’

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Carson Wentz has seen much more than Fargo, North Dakota, in his days since he last starred at the FCS level of college football. He's happy to pass along such wisdom to fellow former Bison signal-caller Trey Lance.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers QB Trey Lance among betting favorites to win Offensive Rookie of the Year

612 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance would have to play to make his case for Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Right now, the San Francisco 49ers' plan is for Jimmy Garoppolo to be the starter, with Lance sitting behind the veteran and using the extra time to continue familiarizing himself with head coach Kyle Shanahan's playbook.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Trey Lance calls relationship with 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo 'awesome'

Considering the set of circumstances that Trey Lance is entering with the San Francisco 49ers, looking like the coming replacement for Jimmy Garoppolo, it would be easy for his relationship with Garoppolo to be bad. But as Lance transitions to the NFL and into his new role, he appears to have a great relationship with Garoppolo.
NFLNiners Nation

Maiocco: 49ers’ Trey Lance showed great improvement during OTAs

Many in the NFL world are anxiously awaiting to see how the San Francisco 49ers’ QB situation unfolds during next month’s training camp. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan made a surprising move at the end of March when it was announced the team was sending three first-round picks plus a third-rounder to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 3 pick.
NFLPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Mailbag: Do NFC West Teams Want Trey Lance or Jimmy Garoppolo to Start for 49ers in 2021?

Despite my concerns that I would have to teach my mom how to create a Twitter account to generate reader mail, all of you showed up for my fill-in mailbag while Albert Breer is out this week. Thank you for the thought-provoking questions (and also to the friends who sent questions via group chat, just in case)! There were so many I couldn’t get to all of them, but there will be plenty of other opportunities, including on the MMQB Monday Morning Podcast with Gary Gramling, Conor Orr and me.
NFLNBC Sports

McVay thought 49ers might draft Pitts, not Lance, at No. 3

George Kittle would have loved it, and even though everything pointed to the 49ers drafting a quarterback at No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, Sean McVay thought there was a chance Kyle Shanahan would shock everyone and zig by taking tight end Kyle Pitts instead. “I thought there...
NFLNBC Sports

Rice sees silver lining with Lance-Jimmy G QB 'battle'

All eyes will be on two men when the 49ers starting training camp at the end of July: Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. The 49ers drafted Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, with plans to have him take over for Garoppolo when he was deemed ready. Garoppolo has handled Lance's arrival with a diplomatic attitude, setting a proper tone for what the 49ers hope is a return to Super Bowl contention this season.
NFLebonybird.com

Ravens want to extend Lamar Jackson ‘as soon as they can’

The Baltimore Ravens are just a couple of weeks out from training camp, but the majority of headlines surrounding the team continue to be centered on quarterback Lamar Jackson and his impending extension. It’s going to happen — that we all know. The questions, however, have to do with when...

Comments / 0

Community Policy