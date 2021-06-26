Pfc. James Terry CogginsBorn July 17, 1949; Died June 28, 1968. James Terry Coggins volunteered all his life. When he was a child, Coggins grew up on a farm on High Falls Road. He loved to help his grandmother and grandfather with the never-ending farm chores. Terry would volunteer to feed the animals, help plant and harvest the crops, slaughter the hogs and clean stalls, before he and his friends played baseball. According to his family, “Terry loved the country life.”