Black Box Intelligence has dug up some interesting labor shortage data in recent weeks revealing that it's an ongoing issue with many layers. For instance, although the U.S. Department of Labor's June Jobs Report found that the number of U.S. jobs well-exceeded Dow Jones expectations of 706,000 that month, with a total of 850,000 new jobs, wages also rose and were up 3.6% year-over-year, with workers in restaurants and across hospitality hauling in a healthy 7.9% more than they were before the pandemic hit the nation. Black Box said this suggested that increased wages must continue forward for the jobs market to regain its footing.