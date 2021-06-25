Last week's top Billboard hits

View more in
Entertainment
Billboard’s Greatest Driving Songs of All Time
Billboard released a list of the 100 greatest driving songs of all time. Here are the Top Ten . . . 1. “Born to Run”, Bruce Springsteen. 2. “Fast Car”, Tracy Chapman. 3. “I Get Around”, The Beach Boys. 4.“Boyz-n-the-Hood”, Eazy-E. 5.“Little Red Corvette”, Prince. 6.“Radar Love”, Golden Earring. 7.“Rocket...
Entertainment|Soompi
BTS Makes Billboard History As “Butter” Tops Hot 100 For Record-Breaking 6th Week
BTS continues to make history on Billboard’s Hot 100!. On July 6 local time, Billboard officially announced that BTS’s hit single “Butter” had remained No. 1 on its famous Hot 100 chart—its weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States—for the sixth consecutive week. With this latest...
Music|Posted byForbes
BTS’s ‘Mic Drop’ Makes History As It Hits A Major Milestone On One Billboard Chart
It’s indisputable by now: BTS are the kings of the World Digital Song Sales chart, Billboard’s weekly ranking of the bestselling tunes classified as “world,” which usually means they are pushed by artists from other countries or performed in a language other than English (or Spanish, as those cuts are featured on the Latin lists). The band claim the most No. 1 hits of all time (29) and more than 100 top 10s.
Entertainment|Billboard
Seventeen's 'Your Choice' Arrives at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart
Plus: Styx's new studio album and a pair of Phish live sets debut in the top 10. K-pop group Seventeen lands its first No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, as the 13-member act’s latest effort, Your Choice: 8th Mini Album, opens atop the tally (dated July 3). It sold 20,500 copies in the U.S. in the week ending June 24, according to MRC Data -- the act’s best sales week yet.
Theater & Dance|NME
BTS’ extend run atop Billboard Hot 100 for a sixth week with ‘Butter’
BTS have extended their hold on the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for another week with their latest single ‘Butter’. Billboard announced on July 6 that ‘Butter’ had topped their Hot 100 chart for the sixth week in a row. The song has spent its entire run on the chart so far on the top spot, since its debut on May 21.
Celebrities|thesource.com
Tyler, the Creator Tops Billboard 200 with ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’
Tyler, the Creator has once again gone No. 1 on the Billboard 200. His latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost will come in at the top of the charts with 169,000 units in the first week. The new album has 114,000 units from streaming and 55,000 from album...
Music|Soompi
TWICE Becomes 1st K-Pop Girl Group To Spend 3 Weeks In Top 100 Of Billboard 200 With An EP
TWICE continues to make Billboard history with their latest mini album!. Last month, TWICE’s “Taste of Love” became the first mini album (EP) by a female K-pop act ever to enter the top 10 of the Billboard 200 (Billboard’s weekly ranking of the most popular albums in the United States), making a historic debut at No. 6.
Music|Posted byForbes
Seventeen Is Enjoying Their Best Week Ever On The Billboard Charts
It has now been a little more than five years since Seventeen first made a splash with their debut releases, and since then, they haven’t slowed down. In fact, the South Korean band, which is made up of more than a dozen members, is only becoming more and more popular as the collections come and go, and they are finally making a serious commercial impact in the U.S. after half a decade of ruling in their home country.
Celebrities|thatgrapejuice.net
Billboard 200: H.E.R.’s ‘Back of My Mind’ Opens to Singer’s Best First-Week Sales Yet
Thanks to ‘Back of My Mind,’ R&B siren H.E.R. is at the front of the line of this week’s Billboard 200 new releases. Released June 18, the long-awaited set comes as the singer’s official debut album following multiple critically acclaimed EPs (dating back to 2016). Ushered into chart battle by...
Entertainment|respect-mag.com
Doja Cat Tops The Billboard Top R&B Albums Chart At #1
Global superstar Doja Cat hits #1 at Top 40 radio with “ ” ft. SZA. The Platinum-certified track, which has continued to dominate the charts since release, already hit #1 at Rhythm radio and currently sits at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 with over 765 million streams worldwide. Planet...
Complex
Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Sour’ Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200
Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour has returned atop the Billboard 200 for a third nonconsecutive week. Sour jumped from third to first this week after moving 88,000 album equivalent units, hurdling over Doja Cat’s Planet Her, which remained at No. 2, despite a 37 percent drop in sales. Last week’s No. 1, Call Me If You Get Lost from Tyler, the Creator, plummeted down the charts and finished in sixth.
Music|Soompi
SEVENTEEN, TWICE, TXT, BTS, BLACKPINK, And NCT Sweep Top Spots On Billboard’s World Albums Chart
Billboard has released its World Albums chart for the week ending on July 3!. SEVENTEEN’s new mini album “Your Choice” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s chart, in addition to making strong showings on various other Billboard charts. On top of debuting at No. 15 on the Billboard 200—marking SEVENTEEN’s first time entering the chart—”Your Choice” also debuted at No. 1 on both Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and Top Current Album Sales chart.
Entertainment|963kklz.com
Tonight’s Top 3 at 7: Hits of “Glory!”
Tune in tonight at 7 p.m. as we count down three huge singles with “Glory” in the title, including this #1 smash!
Celebrities|wbwn.com
Luke Combs Holds Billboard #1 for Sixth Consecutive Week
Luke Combs is spending a sixth consecutive week at number one with “Forever After All.”. The advanced release of the Billboard Country Airplay singles chart has Luke holing the #1 spot again this week. We have pointed out before that this makes it eleven number one singles out of eleven...
Music|Soompi
TXT Becomes Fastest K-Pop Artist To Debut On Billboard’s Pop Radio Airplay Chart + Extends Record On Billboard 200 In 4th Week
TXT set more than one record on the Billboard charts this week!. For the week ending on July 10, TXT scored their first-ever entry on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures total weekly plays on approximately 167 mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States. The group’s recent track “Magic” entered the chart at No. 40, making it their first song ever to do so.
Theater & Dance|brooklynvegan.com
Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)
Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
Music|Posted byForbes
It’s Taken 50 Years, But Creedence Clearwater Revival Has Finally Scored A No. 1 Billboard Hit
It’s been almost half a century since Creedence Clearwater Revival split up as a band, but their music persists to this day. In fact, this week has turned out to be perhaps the group’s best on the Billboard charts in decades, with some of their biggest hits reaching new rankings or hitting new highs. One of their most beloved compositions jumps to the top of a specific list, giving the act something they never managed to collect during their time together.
Theater & Dance|radionowindy.com
New Music & Videos This Week From Billie Eilish, BTS, The Kid Laroi & more
It’s our favorite day again, FRIDAY!!! And we got a bunch of new music and videos this week. First we got Billie Eilish who’s been preparing for her upcoming album release July 30th for “Happier Than Ever.” But she’s given us a handful of singles to hold us over until then. Today she dropped her latest ” NDA” and she said this might be her favorite video that she’s ever directed.
Movies|Collider
Edgar Wright's 'Last Night in Soho' Release Date Delayed by a Week
All cinema lovers excited to watch Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho will have to be a little more patient, as the movie’s release was pushed back by a week. Unfortunately, this is only the latest shift for Last Night in Soho, which has already changed release dates several times to escape the effects of the pandemic and get some distance from other highly-anticipated premieres.
Posted byQuadCities.com
Last Chance To See ‘Beehive’ At Rock Island’s Circa ’21 This Week
BEEHIVE The ’60s Musical is buzzing in to Rock Island‘s Circa ’21 through July 10!. A fun, frothy flashback to the fabulous females who unmistakably left their mark on ’60s pop music. Matching big voices with big hairdos, Beehive features nonstop hits from early decade bubble gum classics to the explosive late ‘60s soul sound.