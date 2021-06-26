Olympic hopeful and running community finding creative ways to compete during pandemic

Wirths-Tihanyi is an eighth-grader at the San Diego French American School. She lives in La Jolla. I think having surfing in the Olympics will be a really big moment in history because not many people know about competitive surfing. People base their opinions on stereotypes and don’t really know the true nature of the sport. Now that surfing will be in the Olympics, it will have a global spotlight, and people from around the world are going to be watching these athletes compete for the first time. They will want to try surfing and more people will be able to have the joy of it.