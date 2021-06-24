Pa. mask mandate ends Monday

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s masking order for those who aren’t fully vaccinated for COVID-19 comes to an end Monday morning. “We are continuing to make progress toward stopping the spread of COVID-19 throughout the commonwealth, as many Pennsylvanians have taken responsibility for their own health and the health of their communities by getting vaccinated,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “Even though the universal masking order will be lifted in a few days, businesses, organizations, health care providers and other entities maintain the option of requiring employees, guests or customers to wear a mask, regardless of their vaccination status.”