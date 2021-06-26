Overdosed, a heroin buyer died and distributor was imprisoned

Michael Longmire/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA — A heroin distributor was imprisoned after causing a buyer's death.

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced Jaron Bias, a New Orleans age 29, was sentenced on June 16, 2021 after pleading guilty to Count 1 of a Superseding Bill of Information, charging him in a heroin conspiracy. Members of the Federal Bureau if Investigation began the investigation of Bias in August 2017. They learned that Bias was distributing heroin in the Black Pearl neighborhood in Orleans Parish as well as in Jefferson Parish.

As FBI agents following Bias, who was arrested in August 23, 2017 for distributing heroine, they recovered multiple cellular telephones that belonged to Bias. Agents applied for search warrants on the cellular devices and located numerous text communications dating back to November 2015, proving Bias was selling heroin in the Greater New Orleans area.

FBI conducted interviews with many of Bias's costumers who were listed in his cellular telephones. During the interview, agents learned that on June 29, 2015 Bias distributed heroin to someone who was overdosed as a result of the heroin he purchased from Bias.

According to witnesses who were with the deceased prior to his death, the deceased contacted Bias and negotiated the sale of $100 worth of heroin. After meeting and purchasing heroin from Bias at Carver Park in New Orleans, the deceased and the witness injected the heroin. The deceased became unresponsive and died at the scene. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office declared that the deceased died as a result of a heroin overdose.

United States District Court Judge Martin L.C. Feldman sentenced Bias to a term of imprisonment for 78 months in the Bureau of Prisons, with a period of supervised release of 3 years and a mandatory special assessment of $100.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Federal Bureau if Investigation, the New Orleans Police Department and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Brittany L. Reed is in charge of the prosecution.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.