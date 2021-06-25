Cancel
Kernersville, NC

Litter Patrol

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKids are our future and Carson Wilkerson has inspired the Town of Kernersville to start planning more litter pick-ups as trash has begun to accumulate throughout Town. Carson Wilkerson, a local 6 yr old, loves to make our community cleaner. This Spring he started a monthly school clean-up at his elementary school. He also got his friends so excited they have created a small group called, Carson’s Clean-up Crew. These kids are working on our parks after soccer games. Carson’s mom says she always has to have gloves and trash bags in her car because if a gas station is messy, he wants to get out and get to work.

