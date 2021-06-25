Litter Patrol

Kids are our future and Carson Wilkerson has inspired the Town of Kernersville to start planning more litter pick-ups as trash has begun to accumulate throughout Town. Carson Wilkerson, a local 6 yr old, loves to make our community cleaner. This Spring he started a monthly school clean-up at his elementary school. He also got his friends so excited they have created a small group called, Carson’s Clean-up Crew. These kids are working on our parks after soccer games. Carson’s mom says she always has to have gloves and trash bags in her car because if a gas station is messy, he wants to get out and get to work.