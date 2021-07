4th of July – the perfect time to reflect on the true American values and celebrate this important national holiday with the family. After all, that’s what this country is all about isn’t it. Living the good life with your family. Well, we’ve got an idea about a little family time before the fourth. Gather everyone around and build your own DIY 4th of July décor for tomorrow’s holiday. It will be a fun couple of hours filled with creative crafting and will also let you spend some time with your family doing something you don’t get to do every day.