Phoenixville Public Library offers free online programs

Upcoming adult programs offered by the Phoenixville Public Library:. Calling all Phillies and baseball fans! We’re almost halfway through the 2021 Major League Baseball season. What are your thoughts? Phoenixville Public Library hosts “Talkin’ Baseball with Julian & Lou”, a free, virtual event, on Tuesday, June 29, at 7:00 PM. Join Phoenixville’s Julian McCracken and Lou Beccaria to discuss: the Phillies’ chances of making the playoffs; which Phillies deserve to be named to the All-Star Game; whether the All-Star Game still has the same meaning it used to have; the recent controversy about pitchers using sticky material to doctor the baseballs; and the existence of an ethical problem in baseball and whether it is THE reason for the high number of strikeouts, low-scoring games and low batting averages. Phoenixville's Julian McCracken is a former General Manager of the Reading Phillies and member of the Reading Baseball Hall of Fame who later worked for ProCards in Pottstown and Fleer Trading Cards in Mt. Laurel, NJ. Phoenixville resident Lou Beccaria is the former President and CEO of the Phoenixville Community Health Foundation and has played semi-pro baseball in Philadelphia, coached youth baseball, and written about baseball. This event is free and open to the public and will take place online via Zoom. Registration is required at https://ccls.libcal.com/calendar/Phoenixville/talkin-baseball or by calling 610-933-3013 x132. Email mpinto@ccls.org for more information.