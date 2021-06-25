C.J. Box Reveals More ‘Joe Pickett’ Casting, ‘Big Sky’ Sheriff Jumping to New Series

"We want great personalities, diversity of background experiences, age, where they're from, what they do, all of that plays into it. But it's interesting," says executive producer Allison Grodner in an interview with ET. "We really just a unique mix of people each season. I say this every season, but it really does feel like personalities that we have not seen before. And we love that. Diversity of experience with the show as well because we have a lot of super fans, but we also have people that are new and I think that'll be fun to see."