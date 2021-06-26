Cancel
College Sports

Christopherson: Understanding the timing for this Husker athletic director switch

By Brian Christopherson
247Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can be time for the next one while not vilifying the last one. That's how I felt Friday when it was announced Bill Moos was going to "step away" as Nebraska's athletic director – basically, immediately? Yep. June 30 is the last day, technically. But Moos will be enjoying the Montana skyline from his ranch before that date even arrives. We know it came on suddenly because Moos reiterated multiple times he'd like to see this through a while longer, maybe even until that 'Go Big' facility opened up in a couple years. We know he had an interview scheduled with a national reporter for today, only for that reporter to be told last night that wouldn't work.

