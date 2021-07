The Las Vegas Aces are hosting the Atlanta Dream at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 4, at 18:00 ET in a battle between two teams sitting on opposite sides of their respective conference. The Las Vegas Aces are 8-1 in their previous nine matches and are tied for first both in the West and in the whole WNBA. On the other hand, the Atlanta Dream are 1-4 in their previous five matches and are second to last both in the East and in the whole league.