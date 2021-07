Fred Sieber, 94, of Montrose, passed away at home on April 21, 2021. Fred E. Sieber was born to John and Elvira (Campbell) Sieber in Grand Junction on March 1, 1927. His family lived on ranches in Eastern Utah and western Colorado. They settled on a ranch on Georgia Mesa outside of Collbran in 1942. Fred graduated from Collbran High School and continued his education at Colorado A&M (CSU). He graduated with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1949.