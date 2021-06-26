Obituary: Carmen Geraldine Petersen
Carmen Geraldine Petersen passed away peacefully on June 16, 2021 at The Homestead assisted living center in Montrose, Colorado. She was born on June 4, 1927 in East St. Louis, Illinois to John Philip Sawyer and Martha Magdeline Pokorney. Living through the Great Depression, her family spent time in Illinois and Tennessee before finally settling in Southern California. There, Carmen graduated from Huntington Park High School, and went on to attend Occidental College and UC Santa Barbara.