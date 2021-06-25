The Buzz 06.24.21

In San Jose, the city’s first nonprofit news organization, San Jose Spotlight, is entering into battle after the city denied a Public Records Act request for Mayor Sam Liccardo’s emails related to an advocacy organization he formed. As recounted on Spotlight’s website, Liccardo in February launched Solutions San Jose, a 501c(4) advocacy organization to work on a variety of public policy issues that included demands to reopen schools during the pandemic. Spotlight in May requested copies of emails and texts about the group from Liccardo, his chief of staff and other officials going back six months. Within nine days, a city employee issued a blanket denial to the PRA request, citing the documents fell under attorney-client privilege. San Jose Spotlight appealed the decision in May; First Amendment Coalition Executive Director David Snyder tells Spotlight he doesn’t understand how anything the news organization asked for is subject to attorney-client privilege. “This is a really sweeping statement that all communications are subject to attorney-client privilege,” he said. “I just don’t see how that could be.”