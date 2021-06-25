Cancel
Texas State

Hondo Hailstone Is Largest Ever Recorded In Texas

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hailstone that recently fell on Hondo is now acknowledged as the largest ever recorded in Texas history. On April 28th, a severe thunderstorm clobbered parts of Medina County, especially Castroville and Hondo. In May, the State Climate Extremes Committee confirmed that a Hondo hailstone was a record-breaker in Texas.

www.kurv.com
Hondo Anvil Herald

Gargantuan ice ball found near Hondo sets state record. By Linda Perkins Anvil Herald Staff The Austin and San Antonio National Weather Service examined a giant hailstone which fell near Hondo on April 28. The hailstone, which measured 6.4 inches in diameter and weighed 1.26 pounds, set the record for the largest hailstone in Texas. A State Climate Extremes Committee met in May to verify and validate whether the hailstone had indeed set records. The four-member committee considered the validity, meteorological plausibility and measurement practices associated with the hailstone. After reviewing the evidence, the four-member committee unanimously agreed that the hailstone retrieved near Hondo set the inaugural SCEC record for the State of Texas. The hailstone, they determined, set records in the following categories: • Circumference – 19.73 inches; • Diameter – 6.416 inches; • Weight – 1.26 pounds; and • Volume – 40.239 cubic inches. In June the National Weather Service made its report and certified the hailstone as the largest in Texas.
