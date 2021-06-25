Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Offered job you don’t like, can you refuse and still get unemployment?

By MediaNews Group
Morning Sun
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: In April 2020, the business I worked at closed because of the pandemic. Everyone was laid off. After 14 months on unemployment, looking for work, I received an offer from my old boss, who says she is restarting the business and trying to get the old staff back. The problem is, she’s asking everyone to take 20 percent less than they used to make. She says she can’t afford to offer us our former salaries. I feel she’s just trying to take advantage of the situation, and would like to turn the job down. If I do, can I keep getting unemployment benefits?

www.themorningsun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Insurance#Agency#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Washington StateKTVB

On unemployment in Washington? You'll have to prove you're looking for a job

SEATTLE — Those seeking unemployment benefits in Washington will need to prove they're searching for a job starting early July. The Washington Employment Security Department (ESD) requirement goes back into effect for people applying for unemployment benefits for the week of July 11. Residents will need to begin searching and be able to provide documentation of their job search activities the week prior, which begins on July 4.
HealthApartment Therapy

This 6-Step Plan Will Help You Negotiate a Remote Job Offer Like a Pro, According to Experts

Life is a series of negotiations, and your career is no exception. “When you are negotiating a job offer, you have to look beyond base compensation and consider the value of everything that may be available to you,” says career coach Kenitra “Keni” Dominguez. “It’s all up for grabs, and you have the best shot at succeeding in obtaining what you want before accepting a job offer.”
Income TaxLifehacker

What's a Plus-Up Stimulus Payment? (And How to Know If You'll Get One)

You might be receiving more money in the mail from the IRS, but it’s not a fourth stimulus check—it’s a “plus-up payment.” You’ll only receive this check if your third stimulus payment was calculated using income stated in your 2019 tax return, and if your income was less in 2020 than it was in 2019. Here’s how the plus-up payment works.
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

You’re about to start getting $3,600 stimulus payments, but there’s one big problem

Exactly two weeks from today, the first of six new monthly stimulus checks will start arriving in Americans’ mailboxes. Or, of course, in their bank accounts, provided they’re registered with the IRS. When coupled with a tax credit next year, this benefit will total as much as $3,600 for each eligible child. These expanded federal child tax credit payments stem from the $1.9 trillion stimulus package from back in March, and they’re a potential game-changer for families. But there’s an important new stimulus check update to share about all this. One that many people might not be aware of, and...
Income TaxCNET

Here's who doesn't qualify for the $3,600 child tax credit

A big majority of US families -- up to 92 percent of US families with children -- will qualify for this year's child tax credit, receiving up to $3,600 per kid. That means, however, that nearly 1 in 10 families with kids won't get a payment starting July 15. Figuring...
JobsGoshen News

Summer job market for teens shaping up

TEENS: I have good news for you. This summer's job market is one of the very best over the past several decades!. There are more jobs available than ever before and many of them have excellent compensation structures as well, especially for teenagers. According to government statistics recently released, the unemployment rate in May for 16 to 19-year-old workers dropped to 9.6% from 12.3% a month earlier.
JobsLake County News

Employment Development Department reminds claimants to begin searching for work

Now that California has reopened following the pandemic, the Employment Development Department recently announced that on July 11 Californians receiving unemployment benefits should be looking for work to maintain their eligibility. EDD has posted fact sheets about this requirement in Armenian, English, Korean, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Spanish, Tagalog and...
Salem, ORKATU.com

Oregonians may be denied unemployment if they don't register with job-match platform

SALEM, Ore. — Oregonians collecting on unemployment must register with the state’s job-seeking platform if they expect to continue collecting benefits. In May, the Oregon Employment Department announced it would require unemployed workers to register with its iMatchSkills platform. The agency set rolling deadlines for people to sign up. So far, 1,700 people have missed their deadline and were denied benefits. More could face the same next week.
RelationshipsCNET

Hey, parents! That IRS letter means child tax credit money is coming

Though a letter from the IRS rarely means good news, this time it might. A colleague got an envelope in the mail from the tax agency and assumed it was an audit notice -- but it was about the advance child tax credit payments starting July 15. Around 36 million families in the US will get the letter, with as many as 92% of households with children qualifying for this significant tax relief. New rules under the American Rescue Plan boost the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,600 max per child.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Changes to Social Security You Probably Didn't Know

Social Security follows a basic set of rules. Certain aspects of the program can change from year to year. Keeping tabs on those changes can help you better manage your money and plan for your retirement. Although Social Security has been around for years, the program keeps changing. But some...
Personal FinanceStar-Tribune

6 Ways to Score a Higher Social Security Check

"My Social Security benefit is way more than I need," said no one, ever. Social Security is a nice retirement safety net, but it often falls short as a primary source of retirement income. Fortunately, there are things you can do to score a bigger Social Security check -- which...
Income Taxcbslocal.com

Child Tax Credit: When Will Your Check Arrive?

) — When will your first advance Child Tax Credit check arrive? That may just depend on how your last stimulus check or tax refund arrived. On July 15, the Internal Revenue Service will begin sending millions of parents monthly payments for the updated Credit. Those payments are a product of the American Rescue Plan passed back in March. The amount will depend on household income and the number of children in the household. Its arrival date should be next Thursday if the IRS has your latest bank account information and has issued direct deposits in the past. If you receive stimulus checks and tax refunds by mail, it will depend on the vagaries of the U.S. mail system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy