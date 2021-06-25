Offered job you don’t like, can you refuse and still get unemployment?

Q: In April 2020, the business I worked at closed because of the pandemic. Everyone was laid off. After 14 months on unemployment, looking for work, I received an offer from my old boss, who says she is restarting the business and trying to get the old staff back. The problem is, she’s asking everyone to take 20 percent less than they used to make. She says she can’t afford to offer us our former salaries. I feel she’s just trying to take advantage of the situation, and would like to turn the job down. If I do, can I keep getting unemployment benefits?