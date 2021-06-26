Chattanooga man indicted for child sexual exploitation

Tingey Injury Law Firm/Unsplash

CHATTANOOGA, TN — A federal grand jury in Knoxville indicted Mark Alan Deakins, 61, of Chattanooga, on one count of sexual exploitation of a child on June 16, 2021.

Deakins filed a not guilty plea to the charge in the indictment before the Honorable U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan K. Lee on June 22, 2021. He was held in custody for his trial, which has been scheduled for August 24, 2021 before Honorable United States District Judge Charles E. Atchley, Jr.

According to the indictment, Deakins sexually exploited a child under the age of 12 from June to September 2018 and had prior convictions for child sexual abuse.

Deakins faces a required minimum sentence of 35 years in jail and a potential sentence of life in prison if convicted.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Marshals Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Chattanooga Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Red Bank Police Department all participated in the investigation led by the Chattanooga Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The United States is represented by Assistant United States Attorney Steve Neff.

This case was filed as part of the Department of Justice's Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a countrywide campaign established in May 2006 to tackle the growing pandemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

PSC organizes federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, as well as to identify and rescue victims. It is led by the United States Attorney's Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.

The public is reminded that an indictment just contains charges, and that everyone is deemed innocent until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

The FBI recommends that you call them at 423-265-3601 or report it at tips.fbi.gov if you have information about the ongoing prosecution or feel that you or someone you know has been victimized by the defendant. Under federal and/or state law, identified victims may be qualified for certain services and rights.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.